Apple releases the first beta devs of iOS and iPadOS 15.3, watchOS 8.4 and tvOS 15.3

A few days after the public release of iOS and iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3 and tvOS 15.2, Apple has released the first beta of iOS and iPadOS 15.3, watchOS 8.4 and tvOS 15.3 to developers. As usual, all betas can be downloaded in OTA mode after installing the appropriate profiles from the Apple Developer Center.

For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of residual charge or better still to keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings. For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone must be used and Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is associated with. To install the beta on tvOS you need to download the profile ‌‌ using Xcode