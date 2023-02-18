5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple releases Studio Display 16.4 firmware for beta users

Apple releases Studio Display 16.4 firmware for beta users

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1082426.jpeg
1082426.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The week that starts at the end was full of software updates and it’s not over, since in the last few hours the turn of Studio Display has arrived for Mac users running macOS 13.3 beta. Apple Studio Display 16.4 is available for monitors connected to Macs running pre-release of the latest Cupertino operating system.

Apple hasn’t provided release notes for this update, but previous firmware versions have focused on improving the Center Stage mode for the built-in camera. Thanks to this function, the ultra wide-angle camera can follow one or more subjects in a frame by enlarging certain parts of the complete scene.

- Advertisement -

Apple released Studio Display nearly a year ago, but initial reviews were highly critical of its webcam quality compared to Mac cameras without Center Stage. Gradually the software has improved and among the things Apple has also fixed the problems of the speakers and the compatibility of Boot Camp, which had been encountered with previous versions of the firmware.

Today’s update could also represent an ordinary version that only introduces bug fixes and at the moment there doesn’t seem to be any significant news, but it will be good to wait for the next few hours to get a complete picture. Today’s beta follows the previous 15.5 e marks the transition to 16.x numbering.

Like on previous occasions, macOS beta testers with Apple Studio Display can look for the update in Software Updates in the Settings menu when using the monitor. You will be prompted to download an update file weighing 641.4 MB.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

OddBallers Review: We play dodgeball, and it’s childhood right away

We took part in the prisoner ball competitions set up by Ubisoft, in a...
Latest news

Fulton County adds to high-profile rebukes of Trump’s ‘stolen’ election

Comment on this storyCommentThose awaiting a potential blockbuster report from the Fulton County special...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.