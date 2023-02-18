Apple releases Studio Display 16.4 firmware for beta users

Apple hasn’t provided release notes for this update, but previous firmware versions have focused on improving the Center Stage mode for the built-in camera. Thanks to this function, the ultra wide-angle camera can follow one or more subjects in a frame by enlarging certain parts of the complete scene.

The week that starts at the end was full of software updates and it’s not over, since in the last few hours the turn of Studio Display has arrived for Mac users running macOS 13.3 beta. Apple Studio Display 16.4 is available for monitors connected to Macs running pre-release of the latest Cupertino operating system.

Apple released Studio Display nearly a year ago, but initial reviews were highly critical of its webcam quality compared to Mac cameras without Center Stage. Gradually the software has improved and among the things Apple has also fixed the problems of the speakers and the compatibility of Boot Camp, which had been encountered with previous versions of the firmware.

Today’s update could also represent an ordinary version that only introduces bug fixes and at the moment there doesn’t seem to be any significant news, but it will be good to wait for the next few hours to get a complete picture. Today’s beta follows the previous 15.5 e marks the transition to 16.x numbering.

Like on previous occasions, macOS beta testers with Apple Studio Display can look for the update in Software Updates in the Settings menu when using the monitor. You will be prompted to download an update file weighing 641.4 MB.