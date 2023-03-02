Apple releases security update for iOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3 beta 2

A few days after the release of the second beta, Apple has made available a new “Rapid Security Response”, a security update, for iOS and iPadOS 16.4, macOS 13.3 Ventura.

The “Rapid Security Response” update was developed by Apple to offer users of bug fixes without the need to reinstall all full firmware. For this reason, updates usually have a not particularly relevant weight. In this case, we’re talking about 20MB for iOS and iPadOS, and 175MB for macOS.