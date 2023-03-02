Apple releases security update for iOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3 beta 2

A few days after the release of the second beta, Apple has made available a new “Rapid Security Response”, a security update, for iOS and iPadOS 16.4, macOS 13.3 Ventura.
The “Rapid Security Response” update was developed by Apple to offer users of bug fixes without the need to reinstall all full firmware. For this reason, updates usually have a not particularly relevant weight. In this case, we’re talking about 20MB for iOS and iPadOS, and 175MB for macOS.
It’s not the first time Apple has released these kinds of updates within days of a beta. As it is still in a testing phase, it is likely that it is testing this new feature rather than actually fixing a security issue.
As usual, the iOS and iPadOS 16.4 (a) and macOS 13.3 (a) updates can be installed on the affected devices via the appropriate menu in the system settings where it is also possible to choose not to install them automatically.