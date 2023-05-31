Apple releases second developer betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.6, watchOS 9.6 and macOS 13.5

- Advertisement -

Apple has released second betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.6 (build 20G5037d), macOS 13.5 (build 22G5038d), watchOS 9.6 (build 20U5538d), and tvOS 16.6 (build 20M5538d) to developers. These new betas arrive a week after the previous ones which, in turn, were released a day after the public release of the stable versions of iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, tvOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5 and macOS 13.4, probably among the latest versions before the “major release” to be announced during WWDC.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

For installing these betas on iPhone and iPad you must have at least 20% charge left or keep the device connected to the mains. For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone must be used and the Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is paired with. - Advertisement - These betas can be installed in OTA mode, directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings, by developers (and public beta testers) who have already installed a beta of previous versions or by going to “Software update”, clicking the ” Beta Updates” and activating the iOS 16 Developer Beta.





Starting from iOS 16.4, Apple has definitively eliminated the profile system by introducing a new installation method which in the future (definitely from iOS 17), will become the only way to install beta firmware making it necessary to have an Apple ID associated with a tester account , whether developer or public. iPhone 15 Pro will gain new microprocessor for capacitive buttons However, Apple has also implemented the possibility of using a second Apple ID to download the betas while continuing to use your standard account for all other functions

UPDATE: FIRST PUBLIC BETA RELEASED ALSO