Apple releases RCs for iOS, iPadOS 15.3 and watchOS 8.4, macOS 12.2, and tvOS 15.3

Apple has released Release Candidate versions of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, macOS 12.2, watchOS 8.4, and tvOS 13.3 to both developers and testers enrolled in the public beta program. These final versions arrive a week after the release of the second beta and over a month after the launch of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2.
As usual, all betas can be downloaded in OTA mode, directly from the settings, after installing the appropriate profiles from the Apple Developer Center. For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of residual charge or better still to keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings.
For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone must be used and Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone it is associated with. To install the beta on tvOS you need to download the profile using Xcode.
At the moment, a complete changelog is not yet available on all the innovations present in these new versions of the operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV which seem to be mostly focused on performance improvements and bug fixes.
To date, there are still some features announced at the 2021 WWDC that Apple has yet to implement. These include Universal Control and document support in the Wallet app (in the US). Universal Control, remember, will allow you to control multiple Macs and iPads using the same keyboard and mouse. This feature is not expected to arrive until next spring and there would be no trace in these betas.
With iOS 15.2, remember, support has arrived for Apple Music Voice Plan, a new type of subscription that provides access to music via Siri, the App Privacy Report, new safety features for children and parents in Messages as well to other functions and various bug fixes.