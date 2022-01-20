Apple releases RCs for iOS, iPadOS 15.3 and watchOS 8.4, macOS 12.2, and tvOS 15.3

Apple has released Release Candidate versions of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, macOS 12.2, watchOS 8.4, and tvOS 13.3 to both developers and testers enrolled in the public beta program. These final versions arrive a week after the release of the second beta and over a month after the launch of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2.





HOW TO INSTALL THEM

As usual, all betas can be downloaded in OTA mode, directly from the settings, after installing the appropriate profiles from the Apple Developer Center. For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of residual charge or better still to keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings. For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone must be used and Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is associated with. To install the beta on tvOS you need to download the profile ‌‌ using Xcode.

THE NEWS