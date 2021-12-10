Apple releases RC2 for macOS 12.1 and iOS 15.2, but only for all iPhone 13s

Three days after the previous one, Apple has made the second Release Candidate of macOS Monterey 12.1. Released to both developers and public beta testers too a second Release Candidate of iOS 15.2. These new firmware after more than a month from the public release of iOS 15.1 and macOS 12.1 Monterey.
Like all betas, even these RC 2 of iOS and macOS can be downloaded in OTA mode, directly from the settings, after installing the appropriate profiles from the Apple Developer Center. For installation on the iPhone it is necessary to have at least 20% of residual charge or better still to keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings.
For macOS Monterey 12.1 this is the sixth beta and the build number has gone from 21C51 to 21C52. Also for iOS 15.2 Release Candidate 2 this is the sixth beta ed is only available for all iPhone 13 models. The build number went from 19C56 to 19C57.
iOS 15.2 adds Apple Music Voice Plan, a new type of subscription that provides access to music via Siri. This update also includes the App Privacy Report, new child and parental safety features in Messages, and other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.
macOS Monterey 12.1 adds SharePlay, a whole new way to share experiences with family and friends in FaceTime. This update also includes the Apple Music Voice Plan, new child and parent safety features in Messages, Redesigned Memories in Photos, and other features. In Photos, memories have been redesigned with a new interactive interface, new animation and transition styles, and multiple image collages.
Although these are Release Candidate versions, so the ones that will be released publicly next week, it is highly recommended not to install them on devices that are used on a daily basis as there is still the remote possibility of other problems or data loss. Before proceeding with the installation it is always advisable to make a backup.