Apple releases RC2 for macOS 12.1 and iOS 15.2, but only for all iPhone 13s

Three days after the previous one, Apple has made the second Release Candidate of macOS Monterey 12.1. Released to both developers and public beta testers too a second Release Candidate of iOS 15.2. These new firmware after more than a month from the public release of iOS 15.1 and macOS 12.1 Monterey.

Like all betas, even these RC 2 of iOS and macOS can be downloaded in OTA mode, directly from the settings, after installing the appropriate profiles from the Apple Developer Center. For installation on the iPhone it is necessary to have at least 20% of residual charge or better still to keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings.