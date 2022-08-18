Apple releases public versions of iOS and iPadOS 15.6.1, macOS 12.5.1 and watchOS 8.7.1

released the RC2 version of its operating systems in July and now another update is being released with fixes for bugs found in them. Updates include iOS and 15.6.1, 12.5.1 and watchOS 8.7.1 which are also receiving security improvements.

According to XDA, the new versions are now available to users around the world, but Apple has detailed that some bugs can be fixed with this update, including a vulnerability in the iOS kernel that allows attackers to run malicious code on the iPhone and iPad. .

Public-versions-of-iOS-and-iPadOS-1561-macOS.jpeg" width="660" height="229">



Another security hole fixed is CVE-2022-32894, which was reported by an anonymous researcher, and allowed processes to make writes with elevated permissions.

The WebKit Bugzilla 243557 bug identified as CVE-2022-32893 by another researcher is also being addressed. This security flaw was located in WebKit, allowing web content to be processed and run malicious code.

To install the update, just go to Settings > General > Software Update and check if it is already available for you.