Apple releases new video highlighting iPhone 14 Pro’s powerful camera array

published on its YouTube channel this Friday, 30, a new video in which it highlights the 4K cinematic mode of the 14 Pro, reinforcing the capture power of the main sensor with a resolution of 48 megapixels that equips the smartphone, in addition to the others. two 12 MP ultrawide lenses with 120º angle and telephoto also with 12 MP. The promotional content highlights key filming modes implemented by the company on its most advanced phonesincluding the action mode (“mode of action”, in Portuguese) and the stop motionfunctions optimized to provide high quality and stability in different situations.

As the company reinforces, the videos can be exported in ProRAW format, keeping the image processing done by the cell phone and other improvements in the file. The video lasts just 1:09 minutes and has over 175,000 views on the YouTube page. - Advertisement - In the first take, the content shows the action mode being used in the recording of a chicken running and, later, of a cook running away from a restaurant. The video ends with the phrase Our most Pro ever (“our most professional camera ever”, in free translation). They achieve record speed with 5G SA using innovative technique - Advertisement - Watch the video:

According to information from Apple, the iPhone 14 Series line will be launched in Europe on October 14th, with availability both on the brand’s website and in the country’s main retailers. The pre-sale starts next Friday, the 7th, with the exception of the 14 Plus model, which will reach the national market at another time.

Datasheet

6.1-inch, high-resolution Super Retina XDR OLED display 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and pill notch

Apple A16 Bionic Platform

6 GB of RAM memory

1 TB of internal storage

12 MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor (dual pixel PDAF, OIS) Ultrawide lens with 12 MP sensor and 120º angle Macro lens with 12 MP sensor

Depth lens with XX MP sensor

5G network, Bluetooth 5.3, Dual Band Wi-Fi, NFC and Face ID

3,200 mAh battery compatible with MagSafe

Operating System: iOS 16

Dimensions: 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 206 grams

