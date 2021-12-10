Apple releases new firmware for all AirPods and MagSafe accessories

Apple has released new firmware for the MagSafe charger and for the MagSafe Battery Pack, both compatible with all models of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. For the charger we go from version 9M5069 to 10M229. In the settings, however, the version number 247.0.0.0 will be displayed (the previous one was 174.0.0.0). The ‌MagSafe charger was launched in the fall of 2020 together with the iPhone 12, in the past months it had already received a first firmware update. The MagSafe Battery Pack was launched last July and is a magnetic battery that integrates a 11.13 Wh cell and magnetically attaches to the back of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13





Apple has also released a new firmware update for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro And AirPods Max. For everyone we pass to the 4C165G version. Second generation AirPods and AirPods Max‌ previously had the 4A400 version, AirPods Pro‌ the 4A402 and ‌AirPods 3‌ the 4B66. As usual, Apple does not offer information on what is included in the firmware updates of all accessories, both MagSafe and AirPods‌, so it is not known what improvements or bug fixes have been made.



