Apple releases macOS 11.6.4 Big Sur and a security update for Catalina

Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.6.4, a security fix update intended for Mac users who continue to use the Big Sur operating system instead of macOS Monterey. The update ‌‌‌‌can be downloaded to all eligible Macs using theand Software update from the System Preferences.

This update comes about two weeks after the launch of macOS Big Sur 11.6.3, which was released alongside ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2. Apple typically releases new versions of macOS Big Sur alongside Monterey updates, but today’s Big Sur software version is standalone.

According to the release notes, macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 “improve macOS security” and is recommended for all users. Apple also released a security update 2022-002 for macOS Catalina intended for those who are still running macOS Catalina.

macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 comes just days after the release of macOS Monterey 12.2.1, which fixed a flaw in WebKit that could have allowed arbitrary code execution. At the moment, Apple says it is aware of a report that the problem may have been actively exploited.