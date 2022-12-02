Apple releases iOS beta 4, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1 and more

During yesterday evening, Apple finally released the new versions beta 4 of all its operating systems, ie iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1 . The updates arrive just over two weeks after the previous versions and a few days after the second release of the second Rapid Security Response of iOS 16.2, a new system for immediate bug fixes and critical issues that Apple has been testing in recent weeks. The new beta 4s feature the following build numbers:

We remind you that with these updates the Freeform collaborative application will be introduced, while for iPadOS it will arrive (it will actually come back) the Full support for external displays via Stage Manager for iPads with an M1 chip or higher. On the new iPhone 14 Pro (the review) and 14 Pro Max (our review here) there will also be the possibility to intervene on the always on display to eliminate the background without having to resort to using the Full Imnersion modethus solving the consumption problems of the first implementation of this function.