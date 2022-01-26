Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 15.3, watchOS 8.4, tvOS 15.3, and macOS 12.2

After a beta testing phase that lasted about a month and a half, Apple has publicly released iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, macOS 12.2, watchOS 8.4, tvOS 13.3 and Homepod 15.3. Apple also released macOS 11.6.3 for those who still have macOS Big Sur. These versions arrive a week after the release of the Release Candidates.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

As usual, all updates they can be downloaded in OTA mode, directly from the appropriate menus in the settings. For installation on iPhone and iPad is required have at least 20% remaining charge or better yet, keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings. Read: Apple releases the first beta devs of iOS and iPadOS 15.3, watchOS 8.4 and tvOS 15.3 For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone should be used ed Apple Watch must have at least 50% battery life and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is paired with.

THE NEWS

These new versions of operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac are mostly focused on performance improvements and bug fixes. On iOS 15.3 one of the most important changes concerns a fix for a Safari vulnerability that may have leaked the browsing history and Google ID data on the websites visited by the user. The bug was first discovered by FingerprintJS, which detailed how websites could use an exploit found in IndexedDB (a Javascript API used to store data) to access URLs recently visited by a user and even obtain the user’s Google ID and related personal data. This vulnerability has now been fixed in both iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3. On HomePod 15.3 comes the recognition of the user’s voice also in Italian.