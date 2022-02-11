Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 15.3.1, macOS Monterey 12.2.1 and watchOS 8.4.2

Apple released iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1, two minor updates for the iOS and iPadOS operating systems released in September 2021. iOS and iPadOS 15.3.1 arrive two weeks after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.3. Also released ‌MacOS Monterey‌ 12.2.1 e watchOS 8.4.2 which also arrives two weeks after the release of watchOS 8.4, an update that had made the correction of a bug related to reloading. At the beginning of February, watchOS 8.4.1 arrived.

According to Apple’s release notes, “iOS 15.3.1 Provides Important Security Updates for iPhone” And “solves an issue where Braille displays may not respond”. watchOS 8.4.2 introduces unspecified bug fixes and security updates for Apple Watch.

macOS Monterey 12.2.1finally, according to the release notes ‌‌resolves a bug that caused excessive battery consumption of Bluetooth devices connected to Macs. This problem had already been solved in ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.3, currently in its second beta 2. ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.2.1 also fixes a bug in WebKit which could allow malicious web content to lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple says it is aware of a report that the problem may have been actively exploited, so Mac users should update to the new software as soon as possible.