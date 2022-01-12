Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 15.2.1 and the beta 2 devs of iOS, iPadOS 15.3 and watchOS 8.4

Apple has publicly released iOS and iPadOS 15.2.1, minor updates for iPhone and iPad owners which include an important security fix for a known HomeKit vulnerability discovered last year. Updates are available in OTA mode directly from the appropriate menu in the system settings. According to the support document, this vulnerability, called “doorLock”, could allow the name of a ‌HomeKit‌ device to be changed to one of more than 500,000 characters in order to block the service. Apple had already partially fixed the bug with iOS 15.1 limiting the length of the name. The release notes for these updates also address an issue that caused messages sent via an iCloud link to not load and a bug with third-party CarPlay apps.

NEW BETAS OF IOS, IPADOS, WATCHOS AND TVOS





In addition to these versions of iOS and iPadOS, Apple has also released beta 2 of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, watchOS 8.4 and tvOS 15.3. In the past few hours, the second beta of macOS 12.2 Monterey had already been released. These new betas arrive three weeks after the release of the first betas and about a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.2

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

As usual, all betas can be downloaded in OTA mode, directly from the settings, after installing the appropriate profiles from the Apple Developer Center. For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of residual charge or better still to keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings. For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone must be used and Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is associated with. To install the beta on tvOS you need to download the profile ‌‌ using Xcode.

