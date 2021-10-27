Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1, security-focused updates

Apple released theOS and iPadOS 14.8.1, minor updates for the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems dedicated to those who have decided not to update their iPhones and iPads to version 15 yet. iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1 arrive more than a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.8 .

Just like the previous release, iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1 are security-focused updates, recommended for all users. According to the support document, the update addresses a number of vulnerabilities with Sidecar, WebKit, Voice Control, with the status bar and more.

Most of these vulnerabilities do not appear to have been used even though Apple claims that only “IOMobileFrameBuffer” it may have been actively exploited. This problem could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.