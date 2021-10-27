Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1, security-focused updates

Apple released theOS and iPadOS 14.8.1, minor updates for the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems dedicated to those who have decided not to update their iPhones and iPads to version 15 yet. iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1 arrive more than a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.8 .
Just like the previous release, iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1 are security-focused updates, recommended for all users. According to the support document, the update addresses a number of vulnerabilities with Sidecar, WebKit, Voice Control, with the status bar and more.
Most of these vulnerabilities do not appear to have been used even though Apple claims that only “IOMobileFrameBuffer” it may have been actively exploited. This problem could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.
iOS and iPadOS 14.8.1 can be downloaded on all eligible devices over-the-air via the appropriate menu in the settings where users can choose whether to stay on iOS 14 or switch to iOS 15. The choice is offered to those who have installed at least version 14.5.
Apple has decided to leave the upgrade to iOS and iPadOS 15 optional so it continues to release updates that focus solely on security, without adding new features.