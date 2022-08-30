Apple releases iOS 16 8th beta with bug fixes and performance improvements

released this Tuesday (30) the eighth beta version of iOS 16. The new build of the iPhone operating system is identified as “20A5358a” and is only available to developers registered in the Beta Software Program, but the expectation is that be released for public testing soon. iOS 16 Beta 8 brings with it several bug found by testers since the release of Beta 7, which took place exactly one week ago. Furthermore, Small optimizations were performed to improve of the software. Such changes come just days before the launch of the iPhone 14.

iOS 16 is expected to be released stably in a few weeks, possibly shortly after the official presentation of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. For the iPad, the news isn't very good — Apple has delayed updating the tablets due to the exacerbated amount of bugs reported by the software's testers. Now big tech works on iPadOS 16.1. iOS 16 will see the biggest visual change since the release of iOS 7 — which, at the time, replaced the skeuomorphism-based visual language to adopt a more minimalist interface — by revamping the Lock Screen design, bringing more colors and customization possibilities. For more, there are new functions in Apple Pay and Safari.

If you are registered in the Beta Software Program, the procedure is the same as always. Just access the Settingsenter the section General and select Software update. iOS 16 will be compatible with all phones released from iPhone 8 onwards, marking the end of official support for iPhone 7, iPhone 6S and iPhone SE 1st generation. What features do you expect to see in iOS 16? Comment below!

