5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple Releases iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS...

Apple Releases iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 Beta 1 to Developers

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Apple Releases iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 Beta 1 to Developers
1680039493 apple releases ios 165 ipados 165 macos 134 watchos 95.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apple on Tuesday made the first beta versions of iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 13.4, watchOS 9.5 and tvOS 16.5 available to developers. Shortly after the stable release of iOS 16.4 and other updates for its products, the manufacturer starts a new cycle that should bring several improvements to its operating systems.

Release notes for new software builds have yet to be posted on the company’s website, but it’s possible this is a cycle of updates. focused on improving the performance and stability of platformsonce update latest brought a host of new features to the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

(Image: Playback)

Update packages can be purchased by developers enrolled in Apple’s beta software program. The build versions are:

  • iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5: 20F5028e
  • macOS Ventura 13.4: 22F5027f
  • watchOS 9.5: 20T5527c
  • tvOS 16.5: 20L5527d
- Advertisement -

Rumors indicate that these will be the last routine updates of operating systems, suggesting that Apple should start focusing on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17. The new generation of software should be announced during Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, scheduled to take place in June.

How to fix FaceTime on iOS 16 not working in 3 ways

Another novelty reserved for this year may be Apple’s first virtual reality headset. Supposedly called “Reality One” or “Reality Pro”, the accessory should mark the initial step of the American manufacturer in the VR market. It is speculated that the wearable is equipped with the M2 processor and has integration with the iPhone software.

See more!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Laptops

ASUS ExpertBook B1, the new high mobility and performance laptops

ASUS has announced its new range of ExpertBook B1 notebooks, designed to offer high...
Microsoft

Logitech G launches two new mechanical keyboards in Brazil with anti-ghosting and more

A Logitech G is launching two new models of mechanical keyboards in Europe....

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.