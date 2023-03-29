Apple Releases iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 Beta 1 to Developers

Apple on Tuesday made the first beta versions of iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 13.4, watchOS 9.5 and tvOS 16.5 available to developers. Shortly after the stable release of iOS 16.4 and other updates for its products, the manufacturer starts a new cycle that should bring several improvements to its operating systems.
Release notes for new software builds have yet to be posted on the company’s website, but it’s possible this is a cycle of updates. focused on improving the performance and stability of platformsonce update latest brought a host of new features to the iPhone, iPad and Mac.
Update packages can be purchased by developers enrolled in Apple’s beta software program. The build versions are:
- iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5: 20F5028e
- macOS Ventura 13.4: 22F5027f
- watchOS 9.5: 20T5527c
- tvOS 16.5: 20L5527d
Rumors indicate that these will be the last routine updates of operating systems, suggesting that Apple should start focusing on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17. The new generation of software should be announced during Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, scheduled to take place in June.
Another novelty reserved for this year may be Apple’s first virtual reality headset. Supposedly called “Reality One” or “Reality Pro”, the accessory should mark the initial step of the American manufacturer in the VR market. It is speculated that the wearable is equipped with the M2 processor and has integration with the iPhone software.