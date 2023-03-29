Apple Releases iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5 Beta 1 to Developers

Apple on Tuesday made the first beta versions of iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 13.4, watchOS 9.5 and tvOS 16.5 available to developers. Shortly after the stable release of iOS 16.4 and other updates for its products, the manufacturer starts a new cycle that should bring several improvements to its operating systems.

Release notes for new software builds have yet to be posted on the company’s website, but it’s possible this is a cycle of updates. focused on improving the performance and stability of platformsonce update latest brought a host of new features to the iPhone, iPad and Mac.