Apple releases iOS 16.5.1: Lightning to USB 3 adapter bug fixed

Apple today released iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1, minor updates to iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 released last September. iOS 16.5.1 arrives one month after the release of iOS 16.5.
iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1, as usual, can be downloaded in “over-the-air” mode on compatible iPhones and iPads via the appropriate menu in the system settings.
According to the release notes, this update includes important security fixes and is recommended for all users. Also fixed a bug that could have prevented charging with the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter.
With iOS and iPadOS 16.5, we recall, a new Pride Celebration wallpaper has arrived, a Sports tab in Apple News and problems with Spotlight, podcasts in CarPlay and Screen Time have been resolved.
Apple also released the iOS 15.7.7 security update for users who have iPhones that are no longer compatible with the iOS 16 operating system.