Apple releases iOS 16.5.1: Lightning to USB 3 adapter bug fixed

Apple today released iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1, minor updates to iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 released last September. iOS 16.5.1 arrives one month after the release of iOS 16.5.

LIGHTNING ADAPTER BUG FIXED

‌‌‌iOS 16‌‌‌‌.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1, as usual, can be downloaded in “over-the-air” mode on compatible iPhones and iPads via the appropriate menu in the system settings.

- Advertisement -

According to the release notes, this update includes important security fixes and is recommended for all users. Also fixed a bug that could have prevented charging with the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter.