Apple Releases iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS 13.3, watchOS 9.4, and tvOS 16.4 Beta 2 to Developers

Apple today released the second developer beta of iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS 13.3, watchOS 9.4 and tvOS 16.4 — new versions of its operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch and Apple TV, respectively. Updates should bring new features, bug fixes, and stability and security improvements. Developers registered in the big tech testing program can download the new software versions on their devices through the Developer Center. Some devs had trouble downloading iOS 16.4 Beta 2 this Tuesday afternoon, but it is possible that the servers will return to normal soon.

It's worth remembering that iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 add 31 new emojis that include hearts in new color options, animals, symbols, musical instruments and more. In addition, web applications will be able to send push notifications to their users through a new service offered by Safari. Further improvements will be seen in Apple Music and Podcasts. watchOS 9.4 and macOS Ventura 13.3 will also support the new emojis. The operating system for desktops and notebooks will also feature the new HomeKit smart home architecture. By all indications, tvOS 16.4 will be limited to fixing bugs and improving the performance of the Apple TV. Spotify's «Music + Talk» feature arrives in Spain

It is possible that this will be one of the last small updates to the ecosystem before the arrival of a new generation. Apple is expected to showcase iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 at its upcoming developer-focused event, WWDC 2023, which could take place in mid-March.

