Apple releases iOS 16.4 beta 3, here’s everything new in the iPhone update

The release of iOS 16.4 is approaching, but for now, Apple is content to deploy several successive betas, each of which brings new features to iPhones. The third beta, which has just arrived, brings changes for developers.

After a first beta that added 5G Standalone and other features to improve the user experience, Apple had more recently deployed a second beta, which notably marked the return of the page rotation animation on Apple Books. .

- Advertisement -

For the third beta, the new update procedure has been improved for public beta testers and developers. From now on, users can authenticate with a separate Apple ID to be able to access the beta version.

Apple changes authentication mode for developers

Previously, users had to sign in to a developer account or opt in to public beta to access a developer beta or public beta, respectively, but there was no option for people with separate Apple IDs to their personal use and for their use of the beta. However, this is the case for many developers who use several devices to test their applications.

iOS 16.4 beta 3 therefore adds an Apple ID field which can be tapped to sign in to a separate Apple ID. Now, by going to Settings > General > Software Update, you will find an Apple ID button, which allows you toenter a new ID for the beta download.

So this is great news for anyone using Developer Center profiles to install beta builds that they normally don’t have access to.

- Advertisement -

This seems to be the only change brought by the third beta of iOS 16.4. This is already available for registered beta testers. However, access to developer betas now costs $99 per year for everyone, when it was previously free. If you like participating in beta programs, but you refuse to pay, we advise you to wait for the public betas. As of now, it’s still unclear when Apple will roll out the stable version of iOS 16.4 to all iPhone owners, but since this beta doesn’t contain any new features, the launch could be imminent.