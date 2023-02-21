Apple releases iOS 16.3.1 and other updates with fix for “actively exploited” bug

5G News
By Abraham
Apple is releasing minor updates to all of its major software platforms today to address one high-priority security vulnerability and to fix a handful of other device- and service-specific issues. The iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, and macOS 13.2.1 updates all patch an “actively exploited” arbitrary code execution vulnerability in WebKit/Safari, and a second kernel vulnerability that isn’t known to be actively exploited.

Those updates also fix an issue that could cause iCloud to become unresponsive and a Siri bug that was keeping it from working properly with the Find My feature. A HomePod 16.3.2 OS update also fixes some Siri problems that could cause smart home requests to fail. Detailed release notes aren’t available for watchOS 9.3.1 or tvOS 16.3.2, but those updates are also available to download and presumably fix similar problems.

For iPhone 14 models, the iOS 16.3.1 update makes further tweaks to the Crash Detection safety feature. Meant to automatically contact first responders in the event of a car crash or sudden fall, Crash Detection has also made headlines for the false positives that it can generate—riding rollercoasters, skiing, dropping the phone at high velocities, and other activities have all set off Crash Detection.

For users of older Apple devices, there is a Safari update available for macOS Big Sur and Monterey to fix the WebKit bug, but no equivalent iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 update for older iPhones and iPads, and no documented fix for the kernel issue in any of these older operating systems. We’ve asked Apple whether these OS versions are vulnerable to these bugs and, if so, whether the company plans to release an update for them. We’ll update the article if we receive a response.

