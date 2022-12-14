Apple releases iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 with new features, security improvements and more

Apple on Tuesday released an update to iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 for all eligible iPhone and iPad models. New versions of operating systems bring several new features and fixes to security holes that should improve your experience and ensure more protection for users. You updates fix more than 30 vulnerabilities that affected different areas of the platforms — from the system kernel to the WebKit graphics driver, as well as holes in Safari, Photos and Weather. Apple has provided similar fixes in iOS and iPadOS 15.7.2 updates for those who don’t have devices that support version 16.

Check out the biggest news brought by the updates below.

Lock Screen and Always-On

A long-awaited change for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users is the possibility of reducing the information displayed on the Always-On Display, making the mode more efficient and similar to Android. To do this, just follow the path: Settings > Display and Brightness > Always On Display and disable background image and notifications. The Lock Screen will now have new widgets for “Medicines”, which will display the history of medications administered by the user and notify about the next times to take a next dose. The “Sleep” widget will allow you to track your sleep stages and details about the last times you slept.

The "Live Activities" ("live activities", in literal translation) will now display sports game scores directly through the Lock Screen or, for iPhone 14 Pro users, through the Dynamic Island. The feature will initially only support NBA (basketball), Premier League (UK soccer) and MLB (baseball) matches. Also, by default, the older notifications will no longer be hidden on the Lock Screen🇧🇷 Users will always be able to find alerts on display without having to open the Notification Center.

Freeform

One of the highlights of the new software version is Freeform, a new application that allows you to sketch projects, draw, write and do much more in collaboration with work and study colleagues. With iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1, users will be able to edit collaborative projects in real time via FaceTime and iMessage.

apple music sing

Announced last week, Apple Music Sing is the new karaoke mode coming to the music streaming app. Available for iPhone, iPad and 3rd generation Apple TV 4K, users will be able to sing, adjust voice volume and follow the lyrics of songs in real time, in addition to inviting friends to the “show”.

End-to-End Encryption on iCloud

iCloud is gaining support for end-to-end encryption, which guarantees users much more security and privacy, since all cloud cryptographic keys are transferred from Apple's servers to your iPhone or iPad, so that not even the company has access to your photos, videos and messages.

This feature is initially available in the United States, but is expected to arrive in more countries in early 2023.

airdrop

As of iOS 16.2, when you make your phone visible to others in AirDrop, the “All” option will automatically revert to “Contacts Only” after 10 minutes. To avoid confusion, “Contacts Only” will be renamed to “Everyone for 10 Minutes”

Smart home

The “Home” application finally starts to have the new architecture that, according to Apple, will make the communication of the iPhone, iPad or Mac with smart home products faster. The novelty is only available for iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1.

Apple is also highlighting a number of bug fixes and usability improvements that will make the iOS and iPadOS experience smoother and more stable. To update your device, simply go to Settings, tap the “General” section and select “Software Update”.

