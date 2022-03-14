Apple releases iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, macOS 12.3, and tvOS 15.4

As announced, Apple has publicly released iOS and iPadOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4 which arrive one week after the RC versions, released after the presentation of the refurbished iPhone SE, of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in the forest green coloring and the new Mac Studio, and more than a month after the public release of iOS and iPadOS 15.3, macOS 12.2, watchOS 8.4 and tvOS 15.3.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

Recall that, for installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary have at least 20% remaining charge or better yet, keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings. To update Apple Watch, however, the app on the iPhone must be used and the smartwatch must have at least 50% autonomy.

These versions are compatible with all devices that support iOS and iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and tvOS 14 and, as usual, can be installed in OTA mode, directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings.

THE MAIN NEWS

iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 add several features. Among these, the Universal controlwhich allows you to use a single keyboard and mouse to control multiple devices at a time that you are signed into your iCloud account, the ability to use Face ID with a protective face mask on iPhone 12 and above, even without having an Apple Watch for authentication, the ability to enter the Green Pass in the Wallet and support for Emoji 14. In total there are 112 characters including 37 new emojis and 75 with new shades of the skin.

iOS 15.4 has also added a new warning that is shown to the user during the configuration phase of an AirTag in which it is emphasized that the tracker is intended “solely to track the location of objects owned by the user, and not for other purposes”. This notice is part of a broader set of measures designed by Apple to prevent illegal use of its trackers. Apple also fixed a bug that was causing confusion about unwanted tracking, particularly AirPods which could cause a “Unknown accessory warning”.

News also regarding the voice assistant Siri which starting from these versions is also enriched with a new voice with a more nuanced gender characterization recorded by a member of the LGBTQ + community. The new entry is only available in English.