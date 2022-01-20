Apple releases iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3, watchOS 8.4, macOS 12.2, and…

Apple

After two betas for developers and public testers of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, Apple launches the RC phase of betas. The betas are so exclusively for developers and will be released shortly for public testers. Apple continues the natural cycle of betas with iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3 and more If you already have the developer beta or public beta profile installed on any operating system, you can go to the Software Updates (via OTA) section to download. The update server takes a few minutes in recognizing the new betas, so if it does not appear you will have to refresh and wait a few more minutes. Normally, the public beta of this version comes out in the next few hours, if not until the next day. Be patient! The iOS 15.3 / iPadOS 15.3 RC build code is 19D49. Why do we mention it? This will help you verify that it is a new beta and not an older one. To verify this information you can go to the general information of the iPhone or iPad (or any other Apple product) and check the iOS version. Tapping (on iPhone) on the version number will automatically bring up the build code. News in operating systems It will be a bugfix based version for security purposes and is recommended for all users to install. Regrettably, this version does not include great visual novelties as happened with iOS 15.2.

In the case of macOS Monterey, Universal Control is expected to be released, but there is still doubt that this will be possible. For now, macOS 12.2 is known to improve page scrolling in Safari with ProMotion on new MacBook Pros. Finally, the arrival of a native Apple Music app could be seen.

As for the other operating systems, as is almost customary, there are no important visual novelties. To see the comparison regarding the news of iOS 15.2 we leave you the following list:

This was seen in iOS 15.2

iOS 15.2 adds the Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription tier that provides access to music using Siri. This update also includes the App Privacy Report, new kid and parent safety features in Messages, and other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.

Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription level that gives you access to all the songs, playlists, and stations on Apple Music using Siri. Just ask Siri to suggest music based on your listening history and likes and dislikes. Play It Again allows you to access a list of your recently played music.

Privacy

The App Privacy Report in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts, and more over the past seven days, as well as your network activity.

Posts

Communication safety settings give parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity. The Safety Warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity.

Siri and search

Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight, and Safari Search to help kids and parents stay safe online and get help in unsafe situations.

Apple ID

Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as legacy contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death.

Camera

Macro photo control to switch to the ultra wide angle lens to capture macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

TV application

The Store tab lets you find, buy, and rent movies and TV shows, all in one place.

CarPlay

Improved city map in Apple Maps with road details such as turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and crosswalks for supported cities.

This version also includes the following improvements for your iPhone:

Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses.

Find My can locate iPhone for up to five hours when it’s on power reserve.

Stocks allows you to view the currency of a ticker and view year-to-date performance when viewing charts.

Reminders and notes now allow you to delete or rename labels.

This version also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

Siri may not respond while VoiceOver is running and iPhone is locked.

ProRAW photos may appear overexposed when viewed in third-party photo editing applications.

HomeKit scenes that include a garage door may not launch from CarPlay when your iPhone is locked.

CarPlay may not update Now Playing information for certain apps.

Video streaming apps won’t load content on iPhone 13 models.

Calendar events may appear on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users.

Tell us in the comments what new thing you are most looking forward to in the iOS or iPadOS betas. Remember that iOS 15.3 RC and more versions are candidates to be released within the next week. If necessary, Apple will release iOS 15.3 RC 2 in case these current versions are faulty.