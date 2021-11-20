Apple releases iOS 15.1.1: fixed a line problem on iPhone 12 and 13

Apple released iOS 15.1.1, a minor update that comes almost a month after the launch of iOS 15.1. As usual, the update can be downloaded, over-the-air, through the appropriate menu in the system settings. The update is only available on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

According to the release notes, iOS 15.1.1 only goes to “improve performance in the event of line drops on models of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 “. While not specified, Pro and Pro Max versions are also included.

With iOS 15.1, remember, the SharePlay function has arrived, video recording in ProRes format with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max and some bugs in the previous version have been fixed.