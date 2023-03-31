Apple releases first public beta of iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5 and tvOS 16.5

Apple on Thursday released the first public beta of iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 13.4, watchOS 9.4 and tvOS 16.5. Software updates for testing purposes were initially made available to developers, and can now be installed by anyone enrolled in the manufacturer’s beta program. iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 should bring small stability improvements and discreet changes to applications, such as the possibility of starting a screen recording through a voice command from Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant.

macOS Ventura 13.4, watchOS 9.5 and tvOS 16.5 are also available for public testing on eligible devices, and while the manufacturer has yet to release official release notes for the new software, it's possible the updates will only bring performance improvements and bug fixes. bugs. - Advertisement - The current generation of operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch and Apple TV seems to be coming to an end to start a new cycle. The company recently announced the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will showcase iOS 17, macOS 14, and more.

To use new beta software version on iPhone, it is necessary to register your cell phone in the program using Apple ID, and then make sure that the configuration profile is already installed. After that, just follow the path Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and choose the new version available for your device. Beta builds of operating systems are often buggy, and in extreme cases, can render your device unusable. It is recommended that you back up important files and data before entering Apple’s testing program.

