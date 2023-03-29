5G News
Apple releases first betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5, tvOS 16.5 and macOS 13.4

Apple releases first betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5, tvOS 16.5 and macOS 13.4

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
One day after the release of the stable versions of iOS and iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, watchOS 9.4 and tvOS 16.4, Apple has started the testing phase of iOS and iPadOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 13.4, watchOS 9.5 And tvOS 16.5 making the first betas available to developers.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

These betas can be installed in OTA mode, directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings, by developers who have already installed a beta of previous versions or by going to “Software Update”, clicking the “Beta Updates” option and by activating iOS 16 Developer Beta.

To download and install a beta version you will need to have an Apple ID associated with a developer account. Apple has in fact changed the way in which betas can be tested eliminating the profile system which seems to have already disappeared from these versions. At the moment it is still unclear whether the new system has already been activated or will be starting from the iOS 17 beta program. However, Apple has also implemented the possibility to also use a second Apple ID to be able to download the betas in the future while continuing to use your standard account for all other functions.

For installing these betas on iPhone and iPad, as always, you must have at least 20% charge left or keep the device connected to the mains. For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone must be used ed Apple Watch must have at least 50% battery life and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is paired with.

THE (FEW) NEWS OF THESE VERSIONS

These versions, unlike the previous ones which also brought new features, are ostensibly focused on improving stability and performanceaspects that Apple would be taking into consideration also for the next “major releases” of its operating systems.


Among the novelties found so far in these betas is a “Sports” tab in Apple Newsan app available only in Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, not in Italy, with which users can easily follow the news from their favorite teams and leagues, as well as get live scores, schedules and more.

Another “novelty” concerns the possibility of ask SIRI to start and stop screen recording. Also in this case it seems that the function is currently limited to the English version of Apple’s voice assistant, in fact it is not possible to call up the function with the Italian version.

