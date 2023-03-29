Apple releases first betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5, tvOS 16.5 and macOS 13.4

One day after the release of the stable versions of iOS and iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, watchOS 9.4 and tvOS 16.4, Apple has started the testing phase of iOS and iPadOS 16.5 , macOS Ventura 13.4 , watchOS 9.5 And tvOS 16.5 making the first betas available to developers.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

These betas can be installed in OTA mode, directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings, by developers who have already installed a beta of previous versions or by going to “Software Update”, clicking the “Beta Updates” option and by activating iOS 16 Developer Beta.

- Advertisement -

To download and install a beta version you will need to have an Apple ID associated with a developer account. Apple has in fact changed the way in which betas can be tested eliminating the profile system which seems to have already disappeared from these versions. At the moment it is still unclear whether the new system has already been activated or will be starting from the iOS 17 beta program. However, Apple has also implemented the possibility to also use a second Apple ID to be able to download the betas in the future while continuing to use your standard account for all other functions.

For installing these betas on iPhone and iPad, as always, you must have at least 20% charge left or keep the device connected to the mains. For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone must be used ed Apple Watch must have at least 50% battery life and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is paired with.