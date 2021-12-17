Apple

Tech Giants

Tech News Apple Releases First Beta Version of macOS Monterey 12.2 for …

Following the release of macOS Monterey 12.1 to all users on Monday, Apple today released the first beta version of macOS Monterey 12.2 for developers, as well as a beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.6.3. What exactly is new in macOS Monterey 12.2 is unknown as Apple has yet to provide version details. The previous update to Apple’s desktop operating system, macOS 12.1, came with SharePlay, Apple Music Voice Plan, Hide My Email, and other enhancements. One major feature missing from macOS Monterey that was announced at WWDC 2021 is Universal Control, but it is unknown whether today’s beta enables this feature, as Apple has confirmed that it was delayed until Spring 2022. Universal Control allows Users wirelessly control an iPad or even another Mac using their main computer’s keyboard and mouse. The build number of macOS 12.2 beta is 21D5025f, while the official version of macOS 12.1 is 21C52.

Apple also released the latest macOS Big Sur 11.6.3 beta today along with the Monterey update, likely with security patches. The build number for macOS Big Sur 11.6.3 is 20G405.

If you notice any other changes we would love to read you in the comments below or on our Twitter account @iOSMac

You may also be interested in:

Instagram will allow you to create Stories of up to 60 seconds

Apple delays once again the face-to-face return to work

Google’s Project Zero: Pegasus, one of the most technically sophisticated exploits we’ve seen