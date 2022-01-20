Apple releases final beta candidate version of iOS 15.3

Apple has released the a new beta of iOS 15.3, but this time it’s about the final release candidate. Therefore, the final update of iOS 15.3 is getting closer.

The iOS 15.3 update has been available to developers for several weeks, and should appear in the public beta program soon.

The second beta version of iOS 15.3 was released last week, with no visible changes or new features. This means that the new version is focused on fixing bugs, such as the one that affects apps that use geofencing.

This update also fixes the bug that allowed websites to access the URLs recently visited by the user from Safari, and even obtain the Google ID and personal data.

How to receive beta versions of iOS?

Users registered to receive beta versions will get the new version wirelessly. To join this program, just visit beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram from the corresponding compatible device.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll get new beta versions automatically, just like any other update. However, it should be noted that, as with any beta version, unforeseen problems may arise.