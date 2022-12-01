Apple releases commercial highlighting accessibility features of brand devices

Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Published on

By Abraham
Apple published this Wednesday, 30, on its YouTube channel a commercial video in which it highlights the main accessibility features of its devices, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Watches. The campaign focuses on reinforcing the presence of native functions in the iOS operating system to facilitate its use by people with visual, auditory or motor impairments.

Called “The Greatest” (“The Best”, in literal translation), the 2min20s video highlights the audio description, sound recognition, voice control, personal assistant and magnifying glass features. On its website, the Cupertino giant has a special section entirely dedicated to accessibility functions, reinforcing Door Detection and more.

These features are available on iOS, iPadOS and macOS operating systems, however they vary depending on the device being used — learn more. The inclusion tools added by Apple in its devices are intended to increase the inclusion of users.

It should be noted that Apple is not the only company to add accessibility tools to its devices, as both Google and Microsoft have similar modes on Android and Windows, respectively. On Android, the description of the content on the screen (Talkback), color correction for color blindness and magnification stands out.

In Windows, it is possible to enable the magnifying glass, narrator, virtual keyboard and attach accessories through the computer’s USB ports to facilitate the use of the device according to the disability.

Watch the commercial:

