Apple releases beta 5 of iOS, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4

Apple has released the wings to developers beta of iOS and iPadOS 15.4 , macOS Monterey 12.3 , watchOS 8.5 And tvOS 15.4, probably the last ones before the public release. These betas arrive one week after the release of the previous ones, about a month after the public release of iOS and iPadOS 15.3, macOS 12.2, watchOS 8.4 and tvOS 15.3 and a couple of weeks after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.3.1, macOS Monterey 12.2.1 and watchOS 8.4.2 which have provided important security updates.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

All beta versions can be installed in OTA mode, directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings of iOS, iPadOS and macOS, after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center.

For installation on iPhone and iPad is required have at least 20% remaining charge or better yet, keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings.

For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone must be used and Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is associated with. To install the beta on tvOS you need to download the profile ‌‌ using Xcode. Before updating it is always advisable to perform a system backup.