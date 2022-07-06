HomeTech GiantsAppleApple releases beta 5 of iOS and iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, watchOS...

Apple releases beta 5 of iOS and iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7 and tvOS 15.6

Although the attention of the developers will certainly be focused more on the new releases of Apple’s operating systems announced at WWDC and expected for next autumn, there are still to be tested what are probably the penultimate minor releases of the current versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS.

In the past few hours, in fact, Apple has released the fifth beta of iOS and iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7 and tvOS 15.6 to both developers and beta testers enrolled in the public program. All of these betas arrive a week after the fourth betas and almost two months after the first betas.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

As always, all betas can be installed directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings of iOS, iPadOS and macOS, in OT mode after having previously downloaded and installed the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center and on the site dedicated to public beta testers.

For installation on iPhone and iPad it is necessary to have at least 20% of remaining charge or better yet, keep the device connected to the mains during the update. It is also possible to update under the 5G network if the functionality has been activated in the settings.

Nine iPhones in the top 10 of the most traded products of 2021, Motorola hurt

For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone should be used ed Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is associated with. To install the beta on tvOS you need to download the profile ‌‌ using Xcode. Before updating It is always advisable to perform a system backup.

THE NEWS

Although they have now reached their fifth beta, no particular news has emerged so far in these versions of Apple’s operating systems that are mostly focused on bug fixes and general performance improvements. As usual, we will still update this article in case particular news are reported.

As for iOS and iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16, not only the release of beta 3 to developers is expected in the next few hours (currently we are at beta 2) but also the release of the first public beta which will allow all subscribers to the Apple program to preview all the news. As usual, we recommend that you avoid installing betas on devices that are used daily as there are still bugs that can penalize the user experience.

