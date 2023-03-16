Apple releases beta 4 of iOS and iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4 and macOS 13.3

Apple has released to developers and ai public beta testers the fourth betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3 and watchOS 9.4. The tvOS 16.4 beta 4 had already arrived in the past few hours. These new betas arrive a week after the previous ones and more than a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13, watchOS 9.3 and tvOS 16.3.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

Even these versions beta can be installed OTA, directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings after downloading and installing the profiles available on the Apple Developer Center and on the site dedicated to Apple’s free test program. As always, for installation on iPhone and iPad you must have at least 20% charge left or keep the device connected to the mains. For watchOS the app on the connected iPhone must be used and the Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ to which it is associated.





As already anticipated, these versions will be among the last that can be tested using the profile system. Apple, in fact, has begun testing a new registration system linked directly to the Apple ID with which you signed up for the program. With beta 3, Apple has implemented the possibility of also use a second Apple ID to be able to download the betas in the future while continuing to use your standard account for all other functions. The decision to change the method was probably wanted by Apple to prevent the developer betas from being installed even by ordinary users.

THE MAIN NEWS