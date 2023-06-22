Apple releases beta 2 of iOS and iPadOS 17, macOS 14 Sonoma, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17

- Advertisement -

A few hours after the public release of iOS and iPadOS 16.5.1, macOS 13.4.1 And watchOS 9.5.2which corrected important vulnerabilities present in previous releases, Apple has released to developers the second betas of iOS and iPadOS 17, macOS 14 Sonoma, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17. These second betas arrive two weeks after the previous ones which were made available by Apple immediately after the presentation during the opening keynote of WWDC 2023.

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

For installing these betas on iPhone and iPad is required have at least 20% charge remaining or keep the device connected to the mains. For watchOS, the app on the connected iPhone must be used and the Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is associated with. These betas can be installed in OTA mode, directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings, by developers who have already installed a beta of previous versions or by going to "Software Update", clicking the "Beta Updates" option and choosing iOS 17 Developer Beta. The first public betas are also likely to be released in a couple of weeks.

Starting with iOS 16.4, Apple permanently eliminated the profile system. Initially, it was thought that the only way to be able to install beta firmware was to have an Apple ID associated with a tester account, either developer (paid) or public. In recent weeks, however, Apple has decided to allow everyone to be able to install the developer betas for free, obviously after registering your Apple ID on the appropriate portal.

THE NEWS OF THESE BETA

We have already had the opportunity to see the many innovations present in iOS and iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 and tvOS17 in recent weeks. With the various betas that will accompany us until the public release, scheduled for next autumn, Apple's task will be to make the operating systems stable and optimize the new features so that they do not have or create problems.

In iOS 17, one of the novelties that arrived with the previous beta, but which has only now manifested itself with the availability of the second beta, is the new graphics of the page which shows the update which now also shows details on joining the program beta and the ability to make a backup before installing the firmware.





In addition, several system apps have been implemented temporary tips which provide details about the new features. In the Messages app, for example, there’s advice on how to send a message by talking to Siri instead of typing. When using AirDrophowever, a suggestion below recommends getting closer to the device to which you want to send or from which you want to receive content





Regarding the Standby function (Suspension in Italian), there is now a new option to turn off notifications. Those classified as "Critical" will still be shown even when the feature is disabled. Apple Musichowever, now has a widget in different size options and offers the possibility to adjust, through the settings, the length of the crossfading between songs.




