Apple releases beta 2 of iOS and iPadOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5, tvOS 16.5 and macOS 13.4

Apple
Apple has released to developers the second betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 13.4, watchOS 9.5 And tvOS 16.5. These new test versions arrive two weeks after the previous ones which in turn were released a week after the arrival of the stable versions of iOS and iPadOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, watchOS 9.4 And tvOS 16.4

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

As always, so are these betas can be installed in OTA modedirectly through the appropriate menu in the system settings, from developers who have already installed a beta of previous versions or by going to “Software Update”, clicking the “Beta Updates” option and activating iOS 16 Developer Beta.

With the launch of iOS 16.4, we recall, Apple eliminated the profile system by introducing a new method of installing betas both for those enrolled in the developer program (paying a price of $99 per year) and for those using the public beta test program. Starting with these betas, the new method has also been extended to macOS 13.4 and watchOS 9.5.

Apple SIM at the end of the line: it is now no longer possible to activate new data plans on iPad
The new method has also arrived on macOS and watchOS

This new system, which will become the only way to install beta firmware in the future, I will render must have an Apple ID associated with a tester account, developer or public. However, Apple has also implemented the possibility of using a second Apple ID to be able to download the betas in the future while continuing to use your standard account for all other functions. This is what is reported on the support pages:

Starting with the iOS and iPadOS 16.4 beta release, Apple Developer Program members will see a new option to enable developer betas directly from Software Update in Settings. This new option will automatically be enabled on devices already enrolled in the program that update to the latest beta version. Your iPhone or iPad must be signed in with the same Apple ID you used to sign up for the Apple Developer Program to see this option in Settings. In future versions of iOS and iPadOS, this new setting will be the way to enable developer betas and configuration profiles will no longer grant access.

For installing these betas on iPhone and iPad, as always, you must have at least 20% charge left or keep the device connected to the mains. For watchOS, the app on the connected iPhone and Apple Watch must be used must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is paired with.

THE NEWS OF THESE VERSIONS

As already noted in previous betas, these versions of Apple’s operating systems are mainly focused on improved stability and performance rather than implementing new features. Among the news found so far there is a “Sports” tab in Apple News, app available only in Australia, Canada, US and UK, not in Italy, with which users will be able to easily follow the news from their favorite teams and leagues, as well as get live scores, schedules and more.

Another “new” concerns the possibility of asking SIRI to start and stop screen recording. Also in this case it seems that the function is currently limited to the English version of Apple’s voice assistant, in fact it is not possible to call up the function with the Italian version. Apple is also reportedly working on a new “quad-box” picture-in-picture feature for the TV app that should allow multiple sports events to be streamed at the same time.

