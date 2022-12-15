Apple Releases Beta 1 of iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, watchOS 9.3 and tvOS 16.3 to Developers

After launching a new update for all its operating systems with several new features, Apple released on Wednesday (14) the first version beta for iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, watchOS 9.3 and tvOS 16.3 developers🇧🇷 The new software versions are available only to those enrolled in the Developer program, but should be released to the testing public — Beta Software Program members — in a few days. Apple has not released the release notes for the updates, so we still don’t have information on what will change with the updates. updates🇧🇷

iOS 16.3 has the build number “20D5024e” and can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center on the iPhone. The same process goes for installing iPadOS 16.3 on the iPad, which carries the same OS build for the phone. - Advertisement - For Mac, the beta version of macOS 13.2 (build “22D5027d”) automatically arrives in the Software Update section after installing the configuration profile via the Apple Developer Center. tvOS 16.3 (build “20K5626c”) can be installed on a compatible Apple TV using Xcode.

Before installing watchOS 9.3 (build “20S5626e”), you must verify that your Apple Watch has at least 50% battery life and is paired with an iPhone connected to Wi-Fi. The process also requires the configuration profile which can be installed from the developers area on Apple’s website. It should be remembered that the iOS 16.2 brought fixes for over 30 security vulnerabilities on the system, plus Apple Music Sing for singing karaoke in the streaming app, and new features that improve the appearance of the Lock Screen.

