Apple releases a second Release Candidate version of macOS 13.4 Ventura

The so-called “Release Candidate” versions, even if they are usually considered the final versions that have reached the end of a beta testing cycle, those that are then released to the public, are not necessarily free from problems.
A few days after the release of macOS Ventura 13.4 RC, in fact, Apple has made available to developers and public beta testers a second RC (build 22F63) suggesting the presence of some problems in the previous release that would have evidently been resolved. The public release is scheduled for next week.
The beta testing of macOS 13.4 Ventura began on March 29, the day after the release of version 13.3. At the same time, the first betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5 and tvOS 16.5 were also released.
There have been in recent months four betas in total but in the last one, however, the one released in early May, they had been reported network problems which manifested themselves using firewalls such as Little Snitch, Radio Silence or others. With the first RC, the problem would have been solved.
- The Sports feed in the Apple News sidebar gives you easy access to stories, scores, standings and more for the teams and leagues you follow
- The My Sports score and Schedule tabs in Apple News take you directly to pages where you can find more details about specific games
- Fixes an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch doesn’t let you sign in to your Mac
- Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restart
- Fixes a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on web pages
- Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings might reset or not sync across devices
As usual, these betas too can be installed in OTA modedirectly from the system settings. Developers and public beta testers who have already installed one of the previous versions can do so through the appropriate “Software Update” menu in the system “General” settings, activating the “Beta Updates” option.
We remind you that starting from this version of macOS there is the new simplified installation method of the betas. Developers and public beta testers enrolled in their respective Apple programs can opt-in without having to install a profile.
Probably starting from the next major release, expected during WWDC in early June, to download and install a beta version you will need to have an Apple ID associated with a developer or public beta tester account. However, Apple has also implemented the possibility of using a second Apple ID to be able to download a beta on a Mac while continuing to use your standard account for all other functions.