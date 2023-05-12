Apple releases a second Release Candidate version of macOS 13.4 Ventura

The so-called “Release Candidate” versions, even if they are usually considered the final versions that have reached the end of a beta testing cycle, those that are then released to the public, are not necessarily free from problems.

SECOND RC RELEASED FOR MACOS 13.4

A few days after the release of macOS Ventura 13.4 RC, in fact, Apple has made available to developers and public beta testers a second RC (build 22F63) suggesting the presence of some problems in the previous release that would have evidently been resolved. The public release is scheduled for next week.

The beta testing of macOS 13.4 Ventura began on March 29, the day after the release of version 13.3. At the same time, the first betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5 and tvOS 16.5 were also released.

There have been in recent months four betas in total but in the last one, however, the one released in early May, they had been reported network problems which manifested themselves using firewalls such as Little Snitch, Radio Silence or others. With the first RC, the problem would have been solved.