Apple releases a second Release Candidate version for iOS and iPadOS 16.5

Also for iOS and iPadOS 16.5 there is a need for a new Release Candidate before the public release. Following the arrival of a second RC for macOS 13.4 Ventura late last week, Apple has made available to developers a new RC also for the iPhone and iPad operating systems which corrects any problems present in the previous one. These new RCs, identified with the build 20F66, arrive a week after the previous ones and will probably postpone the public release initially scheduled for these days. Probable, at this point, that iOS and iPadOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5 and macOS 13.4 will be released for everyone early next week. The RC versions, remember, are usually the last ones that are distributed before the public release

THE NEWS OF THESE VERSIONS

These new operating system releases from Apple all focus primarily on the improved stability and performancei, instead of implementing new features.





This is the complete changelog of iOS 16.5: A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for your lock screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

for your lock screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture The Sports tab in Apple News gives you easy access to stories, scores, standings and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

The My Sports Score and Schedule tabs in Apple News take you directly to pages where you can find more details about specific games

Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

Fixes an issue where podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings might reset or not sync across devices

HOW TO INSTALL THEM

As always, these betas can too be installed in OTA mode directly from the system settings and the iPhone or iPad must have at least 20% charge remaining or be connected to the mains. Those who have already installed one of the previous versions can do so through the appropriate "Software Update" menu and by activating the "Beta Updates" option. There are no more developer profiles. Apple has made changes to its beta access system that will require an Apple ID associated with a public developer or beta tester account to download and install a beta.