Apple releases a new version of macOS that will make your computer more secure

If you have an Apple laptop or desktop computer, there is good news for you, since the Cupertino company has released a new update to its macOS operating system. Specifically, for the Big Sur version of its development. The improvements that they include focus specifically on improving the security of the equipment. The new version of the operating system is 11.6.4, and its deployment has already begun worldwide -and based on the data available, in Spain it is already possible to obtain it on a regular basis-. Interestingly, this new installment has come just two weeks after Apple will provide the previous improvement for its work for all types of computers. This doesn’t usually happen that quickly, so it stands to reason that the improvements are relevant enough for this to have happened. An example of what we are saying is that in the notes provided by the North American company itself, it is indicated that the recommendation is that all users proceed to install the update as soon as possible. The reason is that there are security improvements in macOS that are of great importance. Specifically, everything that has to do with privacy is optimized as well as with the protection of the data that is stored on computers. And this is already relevant enough. Stability improvements The specific corrections have not been indicated by Apple, but everything suggests that they will be the same ones that arrived in the Catalina and Monterey versions of macOS a few days ago. Besides, what is certain is that there are no important improvements in what has to do with the characteristics of the operating system, so this improvement is focused on increasing user security. What has been communicated is that with the new version of the operating system, stability in its operation is also increased, something that always comes in handy because this ensures that there will be no problems when using the computer. Therefore, it is an excellent idea to proceed with the download and installation. How this new update can be installed You don’t have to do anything different than usual, so you just have to go to System Preferences and, there, access the section called Software Updates. If the new version of macOS does not appear, what you have to do is a manual search. Then, you will be able to tell the computer to download and install it (you don’t have to stop using the computer because of this, since this is done in the background). It’s all that simple. >