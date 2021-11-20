Apple releases a new firmware update for AirPods Pro and AirPods 3

Apple has released a new firmware update for both the AirPods Pro and the new ones AirPods 3 which pass, respectively, to the 4A402 version from the 4A400 and to the 4B66 from the 4B61.
Apple has not provided a changelog and, at the moment, there is no information on any news. As usual, like any self-respecting update, the canonical performance improvements and bug fixes should not be missing.
A manual mode is not available to update, but it will be done automatically when the AirPods are placed in charge within the range of the iPhone paired and connected to the network. You can check the firmware version of the AirPods via the menu Settings> General> About> AirPods.
Announced last October 20, the AirPods 3 represent the third generation of the earphones launched five years ago and proposed in an updated version in 2019, a further step in terms of quality, with Spatial Audio integrated, a new driver, a high dynamic range amplifier, And greater autonomy thanks to a battery capable of guaranteeing up to 6 hours of listening, which reaches 30 with the charging case. The selling price is 199 euros.
As for the AirPods Pro, new rumors point to the arrival of a second generation in the third quarter of next year. According to what has been leaked so far, the AirPods Pro 2 could be even more compact than the current model, probably giving up the small stem. Apple is said to have also tested one “more rounded shape that fills the ear more”