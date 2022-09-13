Apple, release notes coming soon for AirPods updates too

- Advertisement -
Although the wait has lasted several years, apple will finally begin providing release notes for firmware updates released on airpods. Until now, no information was specified, but this modus operandi will be destined to change very soon.
As noted by MacRumors Apple has posted a new page on the support website which has been called ‘About AirPods Firmware Updates’ (in SOURCE). The page, which is brand new, seeks to provide users with information not only about the firmware versions released for its range of AirPods, but also to delve into what these updates actually entail.
Learn about the changes and features included in firmware updates for your AirPods.
This is in fact the first time for Apple as, before today, the company has always released new versions of its firmware for AirPods without any notes, so it was impossible to distinguish a simple minor update from a more full-bodied one, with which perhaps new functions would come.
Speaking of news at Apple, we cannot fail to remind you that last September 7 the Cupertino company introduced the new AirPods Pro 2, going to propose an unprecedented model after 3 years from the previous one. The AirPods Pro 2 feature a number of improvements including the new H2 processor, a redesigned speaker system, more effective noise cancellation, capacitive sensors for volume adjustment, and a redesigned charging case that ensures longer battery life. The AirPods Pro 2 are already available for pre-order on Apple’s website and will launch on Friday, September 23, the same day as the new Apple Watch Ultra.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
Amazon
€€ 299 See offer
- Advertisement -