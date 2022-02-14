Apple registers three new Macs: will we see them already at the March event? Here’s what we know

The clues that lead straight to the Apple’s spring keynote , set according to what the rumors report for Tuesday 8 March, begin to make themselves numerous. If in mid-January in the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission two new Cupertino products have appeared that should correspond to the iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5, now it is the turn of three Macs .

Specifically, the models correspond to codes A2615, A2686 and A2681. Some interesting information emerges from the product descriptions: the A2615 and A2686 models are in fact merged and both defined “ personal computer “. The A2615 model, on the other hand, is solitary and in fact is indicated as” portable personal computer “In short, the scenario is quite defined: Apple should launch soon two iMac models and a new laptop .

MACBOOK

But what do we know about these new devices? Let’s start with the laptop: after the announcement of the new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max, in fact, the next generation of MacBook Air is still on the launch pad, which in addition to presenting news under the body should also renew the design, updating it to new lines introduced by Cupertino. But in reality the most recent rumors still point to the MacBook Pro, and precisely on a model updated at the hardware level and equipped with the M2 processor.

IMAC

As for the iMacat the end of January Mark Gurman, journalist of Bloomberg particularly reliable on the affairs of the bitten apple, he went unbalanced by talking about a new iMac with a design that can be superimposed on that of the current M1 models but with the larger display. It should be called iMac Pro, and in addition to the increased screen diagonal (to 27 inches?) It will also be a more powerful option than its younger brother thanks to the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

At the moment the trail of rumors stops here: however, less than a month is missing from 8 March, and therefore it will be enough to have a little patience to find out what news Apple is ready to unveil for this first half of the year.