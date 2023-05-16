Apple registers the xrOS trademark in New Zealand, the operating system of the AR viewer

Apple is continuing in the process that will lead to the announcement of its first mixed reality viewer expected during the annual conference dedicated to developers, the WWDC 2023, which will be held from 5 to 9 June at Apple Park in Cupertino.

XROS REGISTERED IN NEW ZEALAND

While there are still not many details regarding the real technical and software characteristics of this viewer, even if Bloomberg has spoken quite generically about what can be done once worn, there would seem instead to be more certainties regarding the names that they will have both the headset itself and the operating system it will be based on. In the first case, there has often been talk of "Reality Pro", it would now seem almost certain that this will be the name chosen by Apple. For the operating system, however, there are several clues that would point to the abbreviation "xrOS", a clear reference to "extended reality" as AR and VR are generically used, respectively, for "augmented reality" and for "virtual reality".





This acronym has already been confirmed by internal Apple sources last year and the Cupertino company has already registered it in several countries through subsidiaries. A further trademark registration has also been found in New Zealand. The documentation also confirms that Apple will use the same San Fransisco typeface for the acronym "xrOS" as used for macOS, iOS, watchOS and tvOS.

INITIALLY FOR A FEW