Apple registers a new network adapter that runs iOS with official bodies

In the United States of America, any radio frequency product must be presented for approval, before being placed on the market or used, by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC in English). It is an independent agency of the United States government with direct responsibility to Congress. Apple has submitted to it the request for, in its case, to be able to use a new network adapter which uses the iOS operating system for its operation.

Almost nothing is known about this new network adapter with iOS

Current information does not shed any light on this new record. The only thing that is known is that Apple has requested authorization to use a new device. This new hardware is a device that consists of a network adapter and should work through iOS.

The device has a code name, the “A2657”. In its description, it only mentions that it is a “network adapter”. The FCC received a sample as early as January 22, 2022. No images of the adapter have been leaked, but documents describing the details of its internal hardware have been leaked. The adapter runs firmware “19F47”, being an early internal version of iOS 15.5.

Registering devices with the FCC does not mean that they will be mass-produced or sold. It is similar to when registering a patent. It may never be seen in the markets. The difference is that if it is registered with the FCC it means that it will be used. But it may be used by Apple for their daily jobs.

However, let us think that it may be that Apple launches it to the market. What would it mean if Apple launched a network adapter with iOS? From now on it would all be speculation, because the American company has requested a confidentiality until the end of this year 2022.

Some analysts speculate that this new adapter represents the renewal of Apple’s AirPort router. But also it may be a new network hub.

Whatever it is and taking into account that confidentiality agreementWe will have to wait a few more months.and whether Apple will launch it on the market or whether it will remain among the many tools that the company uses in its day-to-day work.