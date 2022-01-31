Search here...
Apple recorded its best market share in Europe during the…

By: Brian Adam

Apple had a 25% growth in the European mobile market during 2021 according to Couterpoint data. It significantly outperformed the average increase across all brands that was set at 8%. It closed with a percentage between 34% and 36% (see graph at the end of the note), a historic share for Apple in Europe.

A mixed year for mobiles but more special for Apple

Photo: Counterpoint Research

The growth of mobile in the European market was fantastic, in the words of Jan Stryjak, associate director of Counterpoint Research. It is half of a story that was harmed by COVID-19. There is talk of a 14% annual drop in sales in 2020. Levels are still low compared to pre-pandemic levels.

2021 was another rollercoaster year for the European smartphone market. Promising early signs suggested the market was recovering from a difficult 2020, during which the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region hard, causing problems on both supply and demand. However, the impacts of COVID-19 continued into 2021, and then Europe faced a new challenge: global component shortages hit the region in the middle of the year. So while the total European smartphone market managed to grow 8% in 2021, this was only a partial recovery. Jan Stryjak, Associate Director Counterpoint Research.

As for the competition, the associate director of Counterpoint highlighted that it was the most intense in this 2021. Apple started the year on a high thanks to the first iPhone with 5G. It started with a 34% participation. In February, Samsung took the lead by launching the Galaxy S21 series. Afterward, Samsung ran into supply issues from covid-related factory closures. Xiaomi took the lead in June 2021.

Samsung retook the lead in July 2021 starting with sales of the A series and then the Galaxy Z foldables. Apple offered competition with the launch of the iPhone 13 although it stumbled a bit in October 2021. Finally, in November 2021, Apple kept the lead that was extended until December closing strong and with the best highest turnout in history.

Photo: Counterpoint Research

There is no doubt that the launch of the latest generations, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, was attractive to users. They represent the iPhone with the greatest possible changes from design to final features. Will Apple be able to repeat a 2022 with the best market share in Europe? Share your opinions about this news.

Brian Adam
