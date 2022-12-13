Apple really can’t sell its iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14s are selling poorly, and the iPhone 14 Plus not at all. The basic iPhone with a big screen looks more and more like an industrial accident. The release of the iPhone 15 may be the scene of a major reshuffle at Apple.

- Advertisement -

Apple can’t sell the iPhone 14 Plus. Despite prices reserving them for the wealthiest clientele, its high-end phones, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are undeniably successful. The Cupertino firm thought, wrongly, to seduce the crowds with a large screen version of its “basic” iPhone. Many observers believe that the price difference between the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Plus plays against the latter.

Not only does the iPhone 14 Plus lack the innovations enjoyed by the iPhone 14 Pro such as the Dynamic Island, but it’s also powered by the same A15 processor as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the phone we call of “almost perfect”. As a result, for many Internet users, it is better to buy a used iPhone 13 Pro Max rather than a new iPhone 14 Plus.

Demand for iPhone 14 drops month to month, strongly iPhone 15…

We said it in our columns, the iPhone 14 Plus does the necessary and the sufficient. It’s not a bad device: its design is neat, the screen is excellent, its performance is good… but no more. This lukewarmness is reflected in the device’s global sales figures. According to Digitimes, revenue from Pegatron, the company that makes the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, keeps dropping month by month. In November, the Taiwanese company declares that its turnover fell by 28.3%.

Digitimes points out that the iPhone 14 Plus was released more than a month after its promotion mates. This delay at launch was fatal to him. Customers have had time to discover the iPhone 14 Pro and their exclusive features. When they saw that the iPhone 14 would not benefit from it and that their quality/price ratio was not so interesting, they turned away from it. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus look more and more like a lost generation. In 2022, they represent only 36% of Apple’s smartphone sales. Rumors about the iPhone 15 are already starting to reach us. Rumor has it that Apple is preparing an iPhone 15 Ultra with a titanium frame.

- Advertisement -

Source : Digitimes