Apple Reality Pro, some leaked features

The technology company Apple has (unintentionally, of course) leaked exciting details about its upcoming augmented and virtual reality device. According to recent rumors, the headset, which has been dubbed the Apple Reality Pro, will feature an expansive screen that features 4K resolution on each eye, offering a high-quality viewing experience.

A look at the leaked specifications

In accordance with Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants and a trusted source when it comes to display technology, the final specs for the augmented reality headset have leaked. These specifications reveal a stunning 1.41-inch diagonal Micro OLED panel, with a staggering 4000ppi pixel density. In addition, the display is expected to exceed 5,000 nits of brightness, significantly higher than other devices on the market today.

An exceptional viewing experience

The screen resolution and brightness of the Apple Reality Pro are truly impressive. To put it in perspective, the PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset features two 2000×2040 pixel screens and a pixel density of approximately 850ppi. On the other hand, the latest model of HoloLens offers a maximum brightness of 500 nits. Importantly, the Apple Reality Pro will use Micro OLED technology, which offers higher brightness and deeper black levels compared to mini LED technology.

Price and expectations

While the Apple Reality Pro promises an exceptional viewing experience, its high performance is expected to be reflected in its price as well. Apple’s mixed reality headset could reportedly retail for around $3,000. It is clear that Apple has spared no expense to offer the best possible quality in the first generation of its augmented and virtual reality headset.

The big reveal

The expected date for the official launch of Apple Reality Pro is during the Apple developer conference, known as WWDC, on June 5. This event is recognized for being the stage where Apple presents its latest software updates and sometimes new hardware products. Technology enthusiasts and Apple fans are eager to discover the revolutionary advances that this mixed reality headset will bring to users.