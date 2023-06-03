Apple Reality Pro at Apple Park: New virtual and augmented reality demonstration area

- Advertisement -

According to recent reports by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the Cupertino company already has a specific and fully dedicated area ready in Apple Park for virtual and augmented reality demonstrations of Apple Reality Pro for the press. This area would be ready for the following Monday in just one day in the WWDC keynote.

Apple Reality Pro demonstrates its potential with a special area

The well-known Bloomberg journalist also confirms which Apple already has prepared the demonstrations of the headset for “some attendees and the media” the following June 5. In the same way, he plans some more demonstrations during the summer. The headset may be a product that still takes until the end of the year or even at the beginning of 2024.

Despite the fact that in this post and in many other media the headset bears the name of “Apple Reality Pro”, it seems that there is still no definitive trade name by which to call it. It is already known that Apple registered some names like “Reality One” and “XR Pro”. The closest rumor is regarding the operating system that will integrate the device, under the name of “xrOS”.

It seems that one of the main functions that the device will carry will be related to FaceTime but quite advanced, promising to be a revolutionary experience. In this function, heUsers will be able to hold virtual meetings face to face with their avatars that promise to be practically photorealistic and not just caricatured characters of the user. So the community feels comfortable using the feature and interacting better on the same site.

According to the Bloomberg media, ready-made demos are yet to come and will focus on the immersive experience of FaceTime calls and other content options such as Apple TV+ games but in virtual reality. In the words of the medium, it is known that a large structure on the Apple Park campus is almost ready for the demonstrations. The zone is located on the basketball courts very close to the gym for employees.

This could be the last reminder to be on the lookout for the following Monday, June 5, to view the WWDC keynote. Among the other announcements, the arrival of operating systems such as iOS 17, a renewed interface on the Apple Watch with watchOS 10, will also be celebrated. The new 15-inch MacBook Air is also forecast among more launches.