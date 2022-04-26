Apple puts on sale a smart bottle capable of knowing how much water you have drunk

Now that sport has become the priority of many, the Apple company has wanted to get much more involved, thinking about the health of all athletes. Today they already have a multitude of gadgets with which to monitor all the exercise you do, among others, but there is something that we cannot forget, and that is to constantly hydrate. That is why the company with the bitten apple has just launched two smart water bottles, which they will be a game changer when it comes to drinking if you are the owner of an iPhone.

These two new bottles are the HydrateSpark, and today they can already be found available both in the Apple online store and in its retail stores. The function of these new products is to keep track of water consumption, which is synchronized with the Apple Health application.

HydrateSpark PRO STEEL Smart Water Bottle

The first of the models that we present to you is the HydrateSpark PRO STEEL, which you can buy with two color options, black or silver. Inside it has a capacity for 0.95 liters of water, it is vacuum insulated and has a straw to drink comfortably. At its base we find that it has an LED disc, which lights up with colors and patterns that you can customize to remind you to drink during the day, not just during training.

This drive also has the ability to detect the water you consume, and sends the data using Bluetooth to the Apple Health app on your phone. Because this bottle keeps its contents vacuum insulated, it is capable of keeping liquids cold for up to 24 hours. In addition, it is suitable for washing in the dishwasher, except for the rechargeable LED disk, which must be cleaned with a damp cloth. The price of Apple’s HydrateSpark PRO STEEL is $80.

The second model of new apple bottles It has a cheaper price, in addition to being much lighter. The HidrateSpark PRO has a capacity of 0.71 liters, it is made of Tritan plastic, which is resistant to breakage and odors. In addition, you also have it available in two colors, green and black. Of course, this Apple bottle also has the LED sensor disc, just like the steel model, it is BPA-free, but it does have a lid and a drinking straw. The price of this is much cheaper, and stays at 60 dollars.

Of course, these are not the first Apple bottles, but they join two others that were already available, the 0.62-liter HidrateSpark STEEL, and the 0.59-liter HidrateSpark 2, with prices of 70 and 60 dollars respectively.

