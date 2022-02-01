Apple push notifications from Safari on iOS and iPadOS: clues in the beta of 15.4

Apple is finally rolling out the ability to also receive push notifications from websites on iOS and iPadOS and from web apps through the Safari browser. Unlike macOS, where they have been around for some time, on iOS and iPadOS it is only the apps downloaded through the App Store that can send push notifications.
With the first betas of iOS and iPadOS 15.4 released last week, Apple added the “Push API” and “Built-In Web Notifications” switches”On the page where Safari’s experimental settings are found. However, despite the presence of these switches, the API has not yet been enabled. By visiting a web page that provides push notifications, in fact, no pop-up is shown which requires the ability to receive notifications or not.
Web-based applications, or web apps, are developed entirely on the web and are accessible by any browser via a URL. The web apps were at the center of the lawsuit brought by Epic Games against Apple in which the deliberately limited experience of these apps on iOS and iPadOS was put in the spotlight.
In a presentation to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Apple dismissed this allegation:
“Web browsers are used not only as a distribution portal, but also as platforms themselves, hosting” progressive web applications “(PWAs) that eliminate the need to download a developer’s app through the App Store (or other means) . PWAs are increasingly available for and via browsers and mobile devices, including on iOS “
Epic had also specifically contested the limitations of WebKit, the framework on which all iOS and iPadOS browsers are based, noting that web apps do not have access to the APIs offered by native apps and distributed through the App Store, referring, in particular, to PushKit which enables notifications.
By porting PushKit to WebKit for iOS and iPadOS, Apple could try to reinforce its argument that web-based apps are an alternative to apps on the App Store. At the moment, there is still no information on the possible debut of this feature.
Apple is currently testing iOS and iPadOS 15.4, one of the most important updates since the debut of iOS and iPadOS 15. Among the novelties of the first beta, the ability to use Face ID while wearing a face mask, even without Apple Watch, Universal Control, Wallet and Health Green Pass and much more.
