Apple push notifications from Safari on iOS and iPadOS: clues in the beta of 15.4

Apple is finally rolling out the ability to also receive push notifications from websites on iOS and iPadOS and from web apps through the Safari browser. Unlike macOS, where they have been around for some time, on iOS and iPadOS it is only the apps downloaded through the App Store that can send push notifications.

With the first betas of iOS and iPadOS 15.4 released last week, Apple added the “Push API” and “Built-In Web Notifications” switches”On the page where Safari’s experimental settings are found. However, despite the presence of these switches, the API has not yet been enabled. By visiting a web page that provides push notifications, in fact, no pop-up is shown which requires the ability to receive notifications or not.

Web-based applications, or web apps, are developed entirely on the web and are accessible by any browser via a URL. The web apps were at the center of the lawsuit brought by Epic Games against Apple in which the deliberately limited experience of these apps on iOS and iPadOS was put in the spotlight.